Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, June 7th. 2019 –

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has issued a release stating that three officers – Sergeant Shawn Walton, PC Edward Pitterson and PC Bernard Cayetano have been placed on disciplinary charges and interdicted from duties pending disciplinary hearings.

The very swift punishment comes on the heels of a fight in the Queen Street Police Station holding cell Thursday which left Nestor Vasquez, 60, in very critical condition. Vasquez, who was detained pending a charge of common assault, was placed in a cell with mental patient Collin Francis, detained pending a charge for Attempted Murder.

According to the release, the ‘gross act of negligence’ came about because the Executive Duty Officer (Walton) at the time as well as the two officers assigned to cell block duties were fully aware of the case of both prisoners; therefore they ought to have ensured that the two prisoners were not detained in the same cell.

