Belize News, Reporter.bz

Violent Brawl At Queens St. Station With Mental Patient

Violent Brawl At Queens St. Station With Mental Patient
June 06
19:17 2019
Thursday, June 6th. 2019 –
The Reporter has confirmed that a man was taken to the KHMH in an unconscious state after a fight at the Queen Street Police Station cellblock this afternoon.

Nestor Vasquez, 60, detained on an allegation of common assault, was badly beaten during a fight with Collin Francis, a mental patient detained for stabbing Nurse Augustina Elijio earlier this week. Francis has since been taken to the Kolbe Correctional Facility.

