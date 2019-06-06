Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, June 6th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that a man was taken to the KHMH in an unconscious state after a fight at the Queen Street Police Station cellblock this afternoon.

Nestor Vasquez, 60, detained on an allegation of common assault, was badly beaten during a fight with Collin Francis, a mental patient detained for stabbing Nurse Augustina Elijio earlier this week. Francis has since been taken to the Kolbe Correctional Facility.