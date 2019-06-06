Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, June 6th. 2019 –

While most military and former military personnel in Europe are honoring D-DAY in grand ceremonies, today the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB) announced that there is a new commander at the helm. He is Lt. Col. Simon Nichols, and he replaces Lt. Col. Simon Walton who has served in that post for the past 3 years.

Belize and its pristine tropical jungle is one of several countries that the British Army use to train their soldiers in tropical weather and tropical jungle because there is no tropical jungle in Britain. By an agreement made with the government of Belize, the British Army does training of there soldiers in Belize.