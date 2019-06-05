Belize News, Reporter.bz

Students Protest At Belmopan Comprehensive HS, – Walk Out

June 05
09:29 2019
Wednesday, June 5th. 2019 –
The Reporter has confirmed that the students of Belmopan Comprehensive School have walked out of their classrooms on day two of what is exam week.

This walk-out is part of an ongiong protest which the teachers initiated on Monday when they did not show up for classes. Their gripe is that the school board has decided to allow some 17 students who did not achieve the requisite grade to still graduate. That graduation ceremony is set for tomorrow. – Linked News Article

The Reporter has tried to get an official comment from the school’s administration, but they are not commenting on the situation at this time.

