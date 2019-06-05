Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, June 5th. 2019 –

Police have scheduled a press briefing for 2:30 this afternoon to give an official report about yesterday’s triple murder on the George Price Highway.

We have established that the victims are Acting Principal of Excelsior High School, Alarice Andrewin, 44, and Kutt Avenue residents, Antonio Vidal Yuman, 39, and Maria Delfina Juarez Lucas, 19. The victims were found bound by the hands and feet and shot. Their bodies were found inside one of the rooms at Ms Andrewin’s residence near Mile 10 1/2. Her gray Rogue SUV was later found off the Boom/Hattieville road.