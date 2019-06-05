Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

More Details Emerging About Triple Homicide At Andrewin’s Residence

More Details Emerging About Triple Homicide At Andrewin’s Residence
June 05
10:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wednesday, June 5th. 2019 –
Police have scheduled a press briefing for 2:30 this afternoon to give an official report about yesterday’s triple murder on the George Price Highway.

We have established that the victims are Acting Principal of Excelsior High School, Alarice Andrewin, 44, and Kutt Avenue residents, Antonio Vidal Yuman, 39, and Maria Delfina Juarez Lucas, 19. The victims were found bound by the hands and feet and shot. Their bodies were found inside one of the rooms at Ms Andrewin’s residence near Mile 10 1/2. Her gray Rogue SUV was later found off the Boom/Hattieville road.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.