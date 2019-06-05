Belize News, Reporter.bz

Mental Patient Detained For Stabbing Nurse

Wednesday, June 5th. 2019 –
Police have detained Collin Francis, 28, after the stabbing of Nurse Augustina Elijio which occurred yesterday at the Port Loyola Health Center.

According to reports Francis, a mental patient, was awaiting attention at the clinic when he walked over to a sitting Nurse Elijio, pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the abdomen and chest. We are told Elijio underwent surgery last night and is listed in stable condition.

