Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, June 4th. 2019 –

The victims of a triple homicide was discovered this afternoon at a residence that is at mile 10 1/2 on the George Price Hwy.

The REPORTER has also received confirmation that 44 year old Ms. Alarcie Andrewin, who is the principal at Excelsior high schools in Belize City is one of the victims, and police were alerted after she failed to show up for work and no answer to call made to her phone.

We understand that all 3 bodies were discovered inside the home with gun-shot wounds , and police investigators have said that a vehicle belonging to Ms. Andrewin, ( SUV ) cannot be located at this time. The two other victims are said to be two males. .

Police have also confirmed that the bodies were discovered at a residence which was reportedly broken into three weeks ago.