Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, June 4th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that some teachers at the Belmopan Comprehensive School have commenced protest action in the form of not showing up for classes today.

The action stems from a decision by the Board to allow 17 students who did not meet graduation requirements to still participate in the commencement exercises. We are told that this week is Exam week for students.

More details will be available here later today. (VIA UPDATE)