Belize News, Reporter.bz

Vehicle Overturned Near Dangriga With Several Passengers

Monday, June 3rd. 2019 –
A taxi cab overturned just outside Dangriga in the Stan Creek, District and multiple persons are believed to have been injured in the accident which occurred earlier today (June 3rd.).

Sources say at least three persons, one of them a child, have been taken to the Southern Regional Hospital after this vehicle flipped over. More details about the passengers and the extent of thier injuries will be ‘UPDATED’ here later today.

