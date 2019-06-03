Belize News, Reporter.bz

Monday, June 3rd. 2019 –

On Thursday May 30th. ( we Reported ), that the Belize Coast Guard rescued two US Nationals from a 40 foot catamaran that had ran onto the Reef at the Sapodilla Caye Marine Reserve. According to the BCG, they received a distress call at 8:30 Thursday night and deployed a a rescue team from Hunting Caye.

According to a post from the Belize Coast Guard, the Marine Casualty Assessment team has concluded its preliminary assessment of the damage done by the ‘Shambella’.

The Reporter has been informed by Government sources that the Port Authority will now take the lead in determining the cause of the accident, and the Department of the Environment will determine the extent of damage to the reef.