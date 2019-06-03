Belize News, Reporter.bz

8 Week Old Baby Died From Head Fracture, Parents Questioned?

June 03
21:55 2019
VIDEO BELOW

Monday, June 3rd. – 2019 –
Police have released the results of the post-mortem examination on 8-week-old baby Thevane Banner who died over the weekend in Camalote. According to the examination, the cause of death was certified as due to fracture to the head and back, multiple skull fracture and head trauma consistent with Battered Child Syndrome.

Police were informed, during their preliminary investigation, that the child choked while being fed by his father. While Police had initially detained the parents of the child, they were released pending the results of the examination. We will keep following this story.

