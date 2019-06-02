Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW

Sunday, June 2nd. 2019 –

The Reporter has received footage of a robbery at the Family Shopping Center in Dangriga yesterday ( Saturday, June 1st.). The entire ordeal was caught on security camera video, Shown Below.

The Reporter News Team has noted some unusual facts about the video below, and are attempting to verify certain observations, most notable is that



1. The video is in slow motion, however the voices heard in the background do not match the slow-motion of the video.



2. The camera that recorded the robbery does not appear to be still, or fixed on 1 location, and in some instances the video shakes as if recorder by someone holding the recording device.



3. From the tone of the voices (Chinese language) heard in the background seem to be unaware of the activity / robbery as it unfolded and was on camera.