Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, June 2, 2019 –

Following a brazen robbery at the Family Shopping Center in Dangriga on Saturday and a robbery at the Sunnyside Bakery in the city, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has issued an alert to residents, particularly business owners, warning them to be much more vigilant.

Williams says that the Police Department will do its part, and in the days ahead there will be a stepping up of presence in the business sector. According to the statement, the Police will conduct “aggressive stop and search, especially of known criminals, sporadic vehicular checkpoints and a series of intelligence led operations targeting known criminals.”

And business owners must do their part, including “never keeping more money than is necessary in your stores, do not allow hanging out in front of your place of business, call and report every suspicious activity to the police, do not open beyond your opening hours, cause a background check to be done on all prospective employees and limit the amount of persons who have knowledge of where cash in larger quantity is kept.”

The release end by asking the support of the community – “We ask our law abiding citizens whose routine activities may be hindered by this to bear patience as we do our best to make your communities safer. Your Belize Police Department is committed to making your communities safer for all.”