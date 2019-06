Alvin Javon Cumberbatch Shot In Taylor’s Alley Area Sunday, June 2nd. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed the murder of a man in Taylor’s Alley earlier today. He has been identified as Alvin Javon Cumberbatch, 36, a Belizean...

UPDATE – Robbery At Dangriga Supermarket Caught On Video VIDEO BELOW Sunday, June 2nd. 2019 – The Reporter has received footage of a robbery at the Family Shopping Center in Dangriga yesterday ( Saturday, June 1st.). The entire ordeal...

Sunnyside Bakery Robbed By 2 Men, In Crude Disguise Friday, May 31st. 2019 – The Sunnyside Bakery on Racecourse Street was robbed earlier tonight; the details of the incident are that the owner and his wife were robbed at...

2 U.S. Nationals Rescued At Sapodilla Caye Reserve Friday, May 31st. 2019 – The Belize Coast Guard has reported that they rescued two US Nationals from a 40 foot vessel, the Shambella, which ran aground on the reef...

The Cemetery Has Turned Into A Robber’s Playground Friday, May 31, 2019 – Police have urged members of the public to exercise caution and vigilance when passing the Lord Ridge Cemetery after dark, following another robbery last night,...

Ministry Of Health Issues Alert About Dangerous Medicines Thursday, May 30th. 2019 – The Government of Belize’s Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to the public about unproven or unqualified medicines being sold by unscrupulous vendors that...