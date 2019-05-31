Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, May 31, 2019 –

Police have urged members of the public to exercise caution and vigilance when passing the Lord Ridge Cemetery after dark, following another robbery last night, the second in less than a week.

A hair-stylist from Belize City, reported to the Mahogany Street sub-station that around 8:00pm (May 30th.) while riding her bike past the Lord Ridge Cemetery at the entrance of the George Price Highway, she was attacked by two men. The victim claims that the attack came as she passed a small green cement structure located on cemetery grounds.

According to the report, the victim was dragged off her bicycle by two men – one of them slim-built, brown complexioned with a red shirt tied around his head and holding a gun; the other dark-complexioned and slim-built, also with a red shirt wrapped around his head.

The victim says she was dragged into the cemetery, where the men took away around $600 in cash and various personal documents she had on her, at which point the men ran off in the direction of Pitter Street. With the exception of bruises and abrasions from where she was pulled off her bicycle and dragged, the victim was unharmed.

