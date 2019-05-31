Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, May 31st. 2019 –

The Sunnyside Bakery on Racecourse Street was robbed earlier tonight;

the details of the incident are that the owner and his wife were robbed at approximately 7:00pm when two men entered the establishment, one of the robbers had a cap over his face and the other’s face was covered with a shirt.

One of the assailants held to gun to the head of the wife of the proprietor and demanded money, and the Reporter has confirmed that an amount of cash was handed over.

The men then fled the scene. The Reporter has withheld details to provide some level of protection to the victims and we were told nobody was hurt,