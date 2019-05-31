Belize News, Reporter.bz

2 U.S. Nationals Rescued At Sapodilla Caye Reserve

May 31
11:49 2019
Friday, May 31st. 2019 –
The Belize Coast Guard has reported that they rescued two US Nationals from a 40 foot vessel, the Shambella, which ran aground on the reef in the Sapodilla Caye Marine Reserve. According to the BCG, they received a distress call at 8:30 Thursday night and deployed a vessel from Hunting Caye.

The Shambella was towed to prevent further damage to the reef and the Captain, who reported that they were en-route to Guatemala from Cuba, was detained pending an assessment of damages.


