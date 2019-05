VIDEO BELOW

Thursday, May 30th. 2019 –

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic incident that occurred at the corner of Dean Street and Pluse Street in Belize City.

In the video below the vehicle is being removed from the motorcycle, after the two collided at the junction around 11:00 this morning. The driver of the motorcycle is receiving treatment at the KHMH for injuries to both legs.

