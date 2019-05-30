Belize News, Reporter.bz

Ministry Of Health Issues Alert About Dangerous Medicines

Ministry Of Health Issues Alert About Dangerous Medicines
May 30
21:49 2019
Thursday, May 30th. 2019 –
The Government of Belize’s Ministry of Health has issued an advisory to the public about unproven or unqualified medicines being sold by unscrupulous vendors that have not been approved as licensed to sell pharmaceutical products, and that their activity pose a danger to the public.

The Alert stated that, ” The Ministry advises that peddling of medicines is illegal. The products being sold by the street vendors pose a health risk as these may be falsified, substandard and/or unregistered medicines that are sold by non-professionals. The public is encouraged to visit only licensed pharmacies that have registered pharmacists providing pharmaceutical service to the community”.

“Two recent inspections resulted in the identification and subsequent confiscation of these types of products and other related supplies from peddlers/street vendors”.

The government has an approval process for licensing pharmacies and person’s authorized to sell medicines, they have publishes a list of approved pharmacies here – – – – http://health.gov.bz/www/attachments/article/987/List%20of%20Licensed%20Pharmaceutical%20Establishments%2015.04.19.pdf

