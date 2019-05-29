Belize News, Reporter.bz

Damage Assessment & Needs Analysis Training, Belmopan

Damage Assessment & Needs Analysis Training, Belmopan
May 29
14:14 2019
Belmopan. May 29th, 2019.
As Hurricane Season 2019 approaches, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is stepping up its preparations, constantly assessing and enhancing its state of readiness. On Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, more than 20 persons from Belmopan and surrounding communities participated in a Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (DANA) Workshop.

The DANA Workshop aims to prepare participants, in the event of a disaster, to make an accurate assessment of the damage caused and the needs of those affected, both immediate and long term, so that the relief and assistance provided is adequately and rationally distributed.

Main presenter at the workshop was National Liaison Officer for the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Committee, Tennille Williams. Participants included village chairpersons and community leaders who serve on the various local emergency committees. They were also joined by NEMO District Coordinators for Belmopan and surrounding communities, as well as key personnel from NEMO Headquarters.

This is one in a series of workshops and other standard NEMO activities being conducted countrywide in preparation for the start of the new Hurricane Season on June 1st, 2019.

Minister of National Emergency Management, Honorable Edmond Castro thanks all those who are attending these workshops, and who continue to serve their community and country in times of need, recognizing that only through such selfless service by community leaders and volunteers nationwide can disaster management be truly effective.

