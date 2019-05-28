Belize News, Reporter.bz

Holy Angels RC School in Pomona Village in the Stann Creek District was so dilapidated and unsafe for the school children to occupy that the building was closed and could not be used as classrooms and other use by the school.

Back in mid-March of this year the school’s management made a public appeal for help and the news coverage of the unsafe condition of the building made many headlines in the news.

A few weeks ago several corporate and community heroes stepped in to help, and the building is now renovated and safe for the children of Holy Angels RC School.

On June 4th. The school and WesTrac will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new remodeled facilities that will be a welcome addition to the school, since the forced closing of that building resulted in the loss of that space and they had to relocate all the classes and furnishings for the renovation.

WesTrac Ltd. spearheaded the effort to renovate the school, and said ” Obviously, the schools are at the heart of education and this should really have an impact on the children. We are also hoping to inspire some more support for childrens education and the schools that really need it. We were delighted that Benny’s helped and painted one of the buildings that was close to being closed as well. We realize that perhaps, more companies, people, and parents are inspired to support the institutions that help build the foundation of the country”.