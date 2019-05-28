Belize News, Reporter.bz

-
Man Murdered in Lucky Strike Village
By Marion Ali – A man was reportedly murdered in Lucky Strike Village, Belize District late last night, (Monday May 27th.). He is Alejandro Robert Lauriano; 21, a villager of...
Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th.
3 Stories Below Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman By Marion Ali –Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.It happened while Police...
Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town
By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo
– By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
