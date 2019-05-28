Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Man Murdered in Lucky Strike Village By Marion Ali – A man was reportedly murdered in Lucky Strike Village, Belize District late last night. He is Alejandro Robert Lauriano; 21, a villager of Lucky Strike. He...
  • Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th. 3 Stories Below Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman By Marion Ali –Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.It happened while Police...
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  

Man Murdered in Lucky Strike Village

Man Murdered in Lucky Strike Village
May 28
08:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

By Marion Ali
A man was reportedly murdered in Lucky Strike Village, Belize District late last night.

He is Alejandro Robert Lauriano; 21, a villager of Lucky Strike. He was found on the ground with a large cut wound to the left side of face, a stab wound to the right side of the neck, another on the right arm, an abrasion to the left upper shoulder, and a gun shot wound to the lower right side of the abdomen.

The deceased was reportedly socialsing with a relative last night and the relative went to use an outdoor latrine and reportedly heard gun shots. When he returned, he found the deceased lying on ground.

A suspect is reportedly in Police custody.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • Man Murdered in Lucky Strike Village By Marion Ali – A man was reportedly murdered in Lucky Strike Village, Belize District late last night. He is Alejandro Robert Lauriano; 21, a villager of Lucky Strike. He...
  • Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th. 3 Stories Below Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman By Marion Ali –Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.It happened while Police...
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.