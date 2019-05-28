Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Marion Ali –

A man was reportedly murdered in Lucky Strike Village, Belize District late last night.

He is Alejandro Robert Lauriano; 21, a villager of Lucky Strike. He was found on the ground with a large cut wound to the left side of face, a stab wound to the right side of the neck, another on the right arm, an abrasion to the left upper shoulder, and a gun shot wound to the lower right side of the abdomen.

The deceased was reportedly socialsing with a relative last night and the relative went to use an outdoor latrine and reportedly heard gun shots. When he returned, he found the deceased lying on ground.

A suspect is reportedly in Police custody.