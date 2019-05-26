Belize News, Reporter.bz

Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town
May 26
10:15 2019
By Marion Ali –
Sunday, May 26th. 2019 –
The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained the man who allegedly inflicted the fatal wound.

Our Police sources say that sometime around 7:45 last night, the deceased, Jesus Armando Mossiah, 52, was involved in a fight on 7th Avenue, Corozal Town, when he suffered a large laceration to the right side of his forehead and right temple.

The Calcutta Village resident was reportedly struck with a piece of concrete block and died while receiving treatment.

