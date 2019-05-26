Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th. 3 Stories Below Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman By Marion Ali –Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.It happened while Police...
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  • Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – In plain sight in a department store that has been robbed several times was the target of another robbery today, and...
  

Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th.

Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th.
May 26
20:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

3 Stories Below

Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman

By Marion Ali –
Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.
It happened while Police were on mobile patrol on Peter August St this evening and their attention was drawn to a woman selling Brahava beer.

They obtained a search warrant and searched her residence, where they reportedly found seven cases of Corona beer,  six cases of Sol XXX beer, and one case of Brahava Beer hidden under the sofa set in the hall and the bedroom of the house. Also in the refrigerator, Police found 11 bottles of Corona beers, 15 bottles of Brahava beer, and six bottles of Sol XXX.

They have since detained the woman, a naturalized Belizean, and have notified Customs personnel.

Forest Officials Seek Culprits of Jaguar Killing

By Marion Ali –
The Forest Department is investigating the killing and beheading of a jaguar which they found last night in the Toledo District.

The Department is asking the public to help them arrest the person(s) responsible for the act. 
Anyone with information can contact the Machaca Forest Station, location on the outskirts of Punta Gorda on the Southern Highway in Toledo.

Man Knocked Down In Ladyville

By Marion Ali
There are reports that a man was knocked down in Ladyville sometime around 10 o’clock this morning.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • Full Weekend Report – Sunday May 26th. 3 Stories Below Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman By Marion Ali –Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.It happened while Police...
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  • Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – In plain sight in a department store that has been robbed several times was the target of another robbery today, and...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.