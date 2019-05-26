Belize News, Reporter.bz

3 Stories Below

Police Seize Contraband Cases of Beer and Detain Woman

By Marion Ali –

Police have confiscated a stash of contraband beer in San Elena Town, Cayo.

It happened while Police were on mobile patrol on Peter August St this evening and their attention was drawn to a woman selling Brahava beer.

They obtained a search warrant and searched her residence, where they reportedly found seven cases of Corona beer, six cases of Sol XXX beer, and one case of Brahava Beer hidden under the sofa set in the hall and the bedroom of the house. Also in the refrigerator, Police found 11 bottles of Corona beers, 15 bottles of Brahava beer, and six bottles of Sol XXX.

They have since detained the woman, a naturalized Belizean, and have notified Customs personnel.

Forest Officials Seek Culprits of Jaguar Killing

By Marion Ali –

The Forest Department is investigating the killing and beheading of a jaguar which they found last night in the Toledo District. The Department is asking the public to help them arrest the person(s) responsible for the act.

Anyone with information can contact the Machaca Forest Station, location on the outskirts of Punta Gorda on the Southern Highway in Toledo.

Man Knocked Down In Ladyville

By Marion Ali

There are reports that a man was knocked down in Ladyville sometime around 10 o’clock this morning.