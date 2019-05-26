Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  • Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – In plain sight in a department store that has been robbed several times was the target of another robbery today, and...
  • Belize & Guat. Foreign Minister Meet At OAS Border Office VIDEO BELOW Friday, May 24th. 2019 – Earlier today the foreign ministers of Belize and Guatemala met at the OAS office (Organization of American States) at the western border of...
  

CXC To Consider Petition Calling for Re-sitting of 2019 CSEC Math

CXC To Consider Petition Calling for Re-sitting of 2019 CSEC Math
May 26
11:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Perhaps the most serious breach of an exam in the history of the Caribbean Exams Council (CXC) occurred last week when students sat Paper II of the 2019 CSEC Mathematics exam. It was discovered shortly thereafter that there was a breach in security in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), which has led to three invigilators being fired, and since then well over 5,000 people across the Caribbean have signed a petition on Facebook, lobbying for the exams to be re-administered; but the incident has no bearing on Belize, neither in the results for our students nor as far as the petition is concerned.

The Reporter spoke on Tuesday afternoon with the Director of the Ministry of Education’s Exams Unit, Nelson Longsworth who said that “the breach was not linked to Belize, so we are not considering making any requests for it to be given again, nor putting the undue stress on the students. Our results will not be affected.”

Mr. Longsworth did say, however, that if CXC feels that the breach crept beyond Trinidad and Tobago, it can rule that the exams be done over completely. He also pointed out that this is not the first time that a breach of CXC exams has been discovered.

The cheating was purportedly captured on video that was circulated on social media, showing students taking the C-Sec exam in Trinidad using their phones and text books. It quickly infuriated parents of other students who sat the exam, prompting them to call for the entire region to re-sit the exam.

“It would be unfair if these students are allowed a free pass, and equally unfair if only selected schools/students are allowed to re-sit a supplementary exam. The extent to which exams could have been scanned and shared, not only nationally, but regionally is unfathomable….The invigilator also could have further compromised the situation by sharing the exam with other invigilators,” the petition stated in part.

The petition also pointed out that a student who is guilty of any misconduct can be disqualified and then barred from entry to future examinations offered by CXC.

CXC has indicated that it is working closely with the Trinidad Ministry of Education to investigate the incident and assures that “appropriate corrective action will be taken quickly to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate any potential impact.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Slider
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • Man Killed During Fight In Corozal Town By Marion Ali –Sunday, May 26th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed that a candy vendor was killed during a dispute last night in the Corozal District; and Police have detained...
  • Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo – By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified...
  • Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City By Marion Ali – Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – In plain sight in a department store that has been robbed several times was the target of another robbery today, and...
  • Belize & Guat. Foreign Minister Meet At OAS Border Office VIDEO BELOW Friday, May 24th. 2019 – Earlier today the foreign ministers of Belize and Guatemala met at the OAS office (Organization of American States) at the western border of...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.