Belize News, Reporter.bz

Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City

Robbery On Camera At A&R In The City
May 25
17:12 2019
Saturday, May 25th. 2019 –
In plain sight in a department store that has been robbed several times was the target of another robbery today, and police apprehended the suspects who held up A&R Store in Belize City shortly before midday today.

The image was taken from a video that showed the suspects’ faces, but because they have not yet been formally charged, we withhold their identities.

When asked about the robbery, a store employee said, “These guys are so desperate and not very bright, they must know that they would be on camera, after-all, the store has been robbed several times, and these ‘Einsteins’ still think that they wouldn’t be caught”.

