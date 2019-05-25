Belize News, Reporter.bz

Drowning In Valley Of Peace Community, Cayo

May 25
19:26 2019
– By Marion Ali –
Saturday, May 25th. 2019 –
A teenager died from drowning in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon (Sat. May 25th.), he has been identified as Carlos Reyes, 18, of the community.

Reyes was at the area known as “Riverside” behind the reservoir in the community sometime around 12:30pm., his friends reported that he jumped head first and went under the water and did not resurface.

One of them jumped in the water, dived down and saw him motionless under the surface. He was taken to the Western Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

