Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, May 25th. 2019 – By Marion Ali –

A man reportedly died while in the company of others in Valley of Peace community, Cayo, this afternoon.

Reports reaching the Reporter are that the man, dressed in only a pair of shorts, was socializing with the others at the riverside behind the reservoir sometime around 12:30pm, and went into the water and disappeared.

He was located and pulled from the the water, but was already unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the Western Regional Hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.