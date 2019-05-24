Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belize & Guat. Foreign Minister Meet At OAS Border Office

May 24
17:30 2019
Friday, May 24th. 2019 –
Earlier today the foreign ministers of Belize and Guatemala met at the OAS office (Organization of American States) at the western border of Belize and Guatemala. The symbolic and cooperative meeting is seen as a “Best-Effort” in dialog and communication between the two governments.

The government of Belize, stated in a news release that,
“The two Ministers took stock of the progress made in the Belize-Guatemala process. Minister Elrington updated Minister Jovel on Belize’s referendum held on May 8, 2019, wherein the people of Belize agreed to refer Guatemala’s claim to Belize to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in accordance with the Special Agreement. Minister Jovel congratulated Belize on the successful referendum which now paves the way for the case to be heard at the Court.

“The two Ministers agreed to jointly brief the members of the OAS next month in Washington, D.C. They also agreed to make arrangements to apprise the Group of Friends of the Belize-Guatemala process including the next steps to bring the claim before the ICJ”.

