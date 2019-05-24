Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, May 24th. 2019 –

Three persons, including an infant, have been reported missing in separate instances, and their families are asking your assistance to locate them.

Iris Yasmin Dubon Sarmiento, 23, reportedly left home in Belize City on Wednesday with her five month-old son, William Pablo Reyes II, and they have not returned.

Dubon’s common-law husband, William Reyes, 33, reported on Thursday that he left home at dawn on Wednesday, leaving her and their infant in the house, and that when he returned about four hours later, they were gone. Checks were made but the mother and child were not located.

Dubon is of Hispanic descent, has black hair, stands about five feet six inches tall, is slim built and weighs about 140 pounds. The baby is also of Hispanic descent, with black hair and weighs about 16 pounds. If you know their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, (May 23rd.) Darwin Tzot, 20, reported that his brother, Jason Tzot, 17, went missing on Sunday.

Jason Tzot was last seen wearing long blue skinny jeans, a red sleeveless shirt and red Jordan brand slippers. He is of fair complexion, with a low haircut, stands about five feet three inches tall, has dark brown eyes, and has a tattoo with the markings “ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME” on his chest. Police are investigating these cases.