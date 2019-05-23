Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Woman Injured In Golf-Cart Incident On San Pedro

Woman Injured In Golf-Cart Incident On San Pedro
May 23
11:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VIDEO BELOW

Thursday, May 23rd. 2019 –
A woman was injured in a golf cart accident in San Pedro Town, sources have claimed that the woman was seriously injured. The accident occurred near what will be a hospital near the Grand Caribe Resort, the accident victim is a tourists.

Several interesting points to note is that the video date stamp is dated May 12th. 2019, and it occurred at night which could have made the woman who may have been unfamiliar with the roadway to veered off the path and into an obstacle.

The Reporter has made several official queries but have not gotten a response.

SHARE ON WhatsApp

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

VIDEO - Click Here Tropic Ad
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.