Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, May 23rd. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that there was a home invasion in Georgeville around 1:30am this morning. A woman reported to Police that she was at home when she woke up to find a man in her room. The man , wearing a shirt over his head, held her at gunpoint while another man stole assorted items, including a phone and tablet. The men then left the home, leaving the woman and her daughter unharmed. Police are investigating.

Geographical Reference: Georgeville is in the Cayo District on the Western Hwy., approximately about 14 mi (or 23 km) west of Belmopan.