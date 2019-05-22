Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, May 22nd. 2019 –

At midday today the Government of Belize announced their intent to elect former Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley to succeed Lee Mark Chang as president of the Senate.

The government’s release stated, ” At the Senate meeting on Tuesday, 21st May, Mr. Lee Mark Chang announced that he is stepping down as President of the Senate to pursue political aspirations in the Caribbean Shores constituency. The Government of Belize thanks Mr. Chang for his stellar service in this most important position for the past four years.

The Government of Belize, at the next sitting of the Senate and through the Leader of Government Business, will propose the election of Mr. Darrell Bradley as the new President of the Senate“.