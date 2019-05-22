Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, May 22nd. 2019 –

The family of a 15 year old Belizean student that underwent a successful surgery in a Guatemalan Hospital is appealing for help to pay a bill at a Guatemalan hospital in order to secure her discharge from the hospital.

The Reporter has spoken to the family of Hazey Perez, 15, who successfully underwent brain surgery on Monday at the Centro Hospitalario La Paz in Guatemala. While the operation went well, Hazey will need additional brain and speech therapy. The family is asking for assistance to pay the outstanding balance of $19,000 – which needs to be paid today.

Donations can be made via the Atlantic Bank account of Fidelina Perez 211158799 or she can be contacted at 614-0040.