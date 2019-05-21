Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, May 21st. 2019 –

3 men are at the Southern Regional Hospital suffering from serious chop wounds.

Sources say that sometime last night Police were called to the Independence Polyclinic where they found Victor Tzub, Adan Rodriguez and Benjamin Hol, all suffering chop wounds. Because of the severity of the injuries, the men were then transported to the Southern Regional Hospital. We are told Police are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for the machete attack.