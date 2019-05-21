Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, May 21st. 2019 –

A man from St. Margaret’s Village is detained after a road traffic accident near Georgetown which claimed the life of Henry Augustine. Reports are that Augustine and three other persons were heading to Georgetown from Independence village when they stopped at a friend’s home on the highway.

They were allegedly on the side of the highway when a vehicle swerved into them, hitting Augustine. Augustine was transported to the Independence polyclinic where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Miguel Arriaza, was detained.

For geographical reference, (see map below), the village of Georgetown and the village of Independence are both in the Stann Creek District, Independence Village is just west of Placencia and about 18 miles from Georgetown.