Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, May 21st. 2019 –

It maybe a co-incidents of events, but today there was a major shuffle, and the Minister of State for the Ministry of Health Dr. Angel Campos was re-assigned to the Ministry of Human Development, and by coincidence former UDP Minister Mark King made accusations claiming that high management at the Ministry of Health were attempting to do a pay-for-contract deal with his company Brints Security.

In a post on Facebook, former U.D.P. Minister and owner of Brints Security Mark King has levied very serious charges against Minister of Health Pablo Marin and the Director of the KHMH Board, claiming that they tried to bribe the company into making payments to them so that a security contract for the KHMH would be granted to Brints Security.

Whether or not these two development involving the same Ministry is connected is unclear to us at press time, as attempts to get comments from GOB after 5 pm in Belmopan has gone unanswered. The REPORTER will carry the full story in Friday’s Newspaper.