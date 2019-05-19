Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW – 4th annual CEO caucus Cancer Ride

Sunday, May 19th. 2019

Early Saturday morning a stream of approximately 300 cycling enthusiast, including youngsters, pro-cyclists and little girls on their pretty bicycles joined the CEO’s from many government ministry’s for a pleasant early morning ride of 25 miles from the starting point at mile 24 to the finish marker at the Agri-Show Fair Grounds, just outside Belmopan.

The weather was great as the participants peddled along in high and happy spirits on the George Price Hwy. for the worthy cause. Behind the many riders were support personnel, police and ambulance to make the journey incident free.

