Belize News, Reporter.bz

Saturday, May 18th. 2019 –

Sometimes it seems like the devils and demons that cause these shootings take a brake from the maddening gun violence, and there are some weekends with little or no violence, and then there are those weekends that begins in a way that seems like the ‘violence demons’ came up from hell and seeped into Belize.

1. & 2

Eleven-year-old Kyron Green and Raymond Fuller Jr, 21, are both hospitalized at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a critical condition following a shooting last night on Central American Boulevard in Belize City. Green sustained a single gunshot wound to the left side of his cheek while Fuller was shot twice to his mid abdomen and twice to his left thigh.

Around 6:58 p.m on May 17th Fuller,a warehouse attendant was standing at the entrance of a supermarket when a man rode past on a bicycle and fired several in his direction. Witnesses told the Reporter that after Fuller was shot he ran outside the store to seek assistance and was transported to the hospital in a pickup truck. Police arrived shortly after and took the minor to the hospital. The Reporter was informed that as part of their investigation Police have detained four suspects for questioning.

3.

A man was murdered at his home in Teakettle Village just after midnight last night, Clifford Matute 34 was reportedly standing outside on his veranda when two men drove by on a motorcycle and fired multiple gunshots in his direction. Matute sustained gunshot wounds to his head, shoulder and hip and died shortly after.

4.

A man lost his life last night, during a shooting in the Belama Phase III area of the city. We will have more details when they become available.

