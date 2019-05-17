Belize News, Reporter.bz

Friday, May 17th. 2019 –

On Saturday May 18th. there will be a huge non-race cycle ride from mile 24 to Belmopan. The annual event aims to raise money and awareness about cancer in Belize.

An opening ceremony will start at 6:00 a.m. at the entrance of the Solid Waste Management Landfill, Mile 24 on the George Price Highway. The ride will start immediately after the opening ceremony and will continue to the National Agriculture and Trade Show grounds in Belmopan.

This is the forth year of the CEO Cycle ride, which is organized by the Government Of Belize, and will be attended by many of the CEO’s from the various ministry’s of government.

The organizers issued the following info to get riders to the starting point.



“For riders travelling from Belmopan, a truck will be provided by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) to transport bicycles to the entrance of the Solid Waste Management Landfill. The truck will be located at NEMO Headquarters, Melhado Parade Belmopan. For riders travelling from Belize City, a bus for riders and truck for bicycles will be provided by the Belize Coast Guard. The vehicles will be located at the Shell Service Station on Central American Boulevard and will depart from Belize City at 4:30 a.m. Riders are assured that both truck and bus will return to Belize City following the closing ceremony.”