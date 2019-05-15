Belize News, Reporter.bz

Tuesday, May 15th. 2019 –

This afternoon Zena Armstrong, 20, appeared in the Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court where she was read a charge of Manslaughter for the death of Ana Villanueva, 19, on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

She was granted bail in the sum of $8000 and a surety of the same amount. According to the post-mortem examination, Villanueva died when she bled to death internally from the wound which penetrated the left ventricle of her heart.