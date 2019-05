Tuesday, May 14th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed very preliminary information that the body of a man has been found in the sea at the south end of Corozal Bay. The body has allegedly been identified as that of Ranchito resident Jose Lara, 47, who was reported missing on Monday, May 13th. Sources say that Lara had on only underwear when he was found and there was some trauma to his face.

