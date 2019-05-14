Belize News, Reporter.bz

A man from Big Falls in the Toledo district has been detained after he shot and killed his common-law-wife early this morning, claiming it was an accident.

The businessman, 48, told Police that he and the victim, Francisca Nohemy Duarte Caceres, were getting ready to leave home just after 4:00am Tuesday morning (May 14th) when in the process of strapping his .380 gun to his waist, it went off. The bullet hit Duarte Caceres high in the right shoulder, and she was pronounced dead at the PG Hospital shortly after. Sources say that the matter is being treated as a homicide, pending an investigation.