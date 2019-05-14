Belize News, Reporter.bz

High-Speed Chase On Hwy. Belmopan Police Nab 1 Of 4 Robbers

May 14
16:46 2019
Tuesday, May 14th. 2019 –
Belmopan Police have detained one man following a brazen invasion at a property located on Mile 44 on the George Price Highway. According to reports, around 8:00am today the watchman at the property was held by four men in the security booth, then beaten and robbed.

When the manager of the property arrived at 9:00am this morning (May 14thth) shots were fired at him by the men in the booth, who then made their escape in a grey car. The car was pursued by Police, and stopped in Roaring Creek where one man well known to Police was apprehended while the others escaped into the bushes.

