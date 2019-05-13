Belize News, Reporter.bz

Teenage Girl Detained For Murder
May 13
06:45 2019
Monday, May 13, 2019 –
A woman identified as Ana Villanueva, a resident of the Dominguez Layout in Corozal Town, was murdered last night, allegedly by another woman during a fight.

Police were called out to the corner of 10th Avenue and 4th Street North just before midnight, and found the body of a woman identified as Villanueva lying on the street, unresponsive. Villanueva was rushed to the Corozal Hospital but was pronounced dead just after midnight.

According to preliminary reports, Villanueva was in front of the home of another female friend socializing when a woman passed by, and allegedly insulted her. That woman came back moments after, according to reports, and got into a fight with Villanueva. That is when she allegedly stabbed Villanueva once to the left side of the chest. Villanueva managed to run approximately 80 feet down the street before she collapsed.

The accused fled the scene, but was later detained by Police. The knife believed to be the murder weapon has also been recovered.

