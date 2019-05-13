Belize News, Reporter.bz

BAHA Issues MEDFLY Alert In Some Areas Down South

May 13
15:15 2019
Monday, May 13th. 2019 –
The Belize Agricultural Health Authority ‘BAHA’ the government’s agency that reguulates food safety in Belize, has issued a MEDFLY Alert for a region in the southern part of the country, the alert is for the following areas, The Sapodilla Cayes, Dump in the Toledo District and Hopkins Village in the Stann Creek District.

The BAHA Alert “As a result of the medflies detected, eradication activities such as fruit stripping, increase trapping and chemical control have begun in Hopkins and the Sapodilla Cayes”.

BAHA asks the public to refrain from taking fruits such as mango, cocoplum, and sea grapes, outside of these areas to prevent the spread of this pest. BAHA also reminds the public that Belize is free of the medfly and introductions only occur when people bring medfly host such as fresh fruits and vegetables illegally into the country.

The Belize Agricultural Health Authority urges Belizeans to keep Belize free of the medfly by obtaining a BAHA permit for any fresh fruit or vegetable importation.

