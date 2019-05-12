Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  • Apparent Robbery On Albert Street – Robber Shot Many Times Sunday, May 12th. 2019An apparent early morning robbery on Albert Street, just after 9am this morning at Midtown Grocery has left the robber seen middle of the street on his...
  • RTA On The Hummingbird Highway Sunday, May 12th. 2019 – A man was admitted to the Western Regional Hospital last night in critical condition after an RTA on the Hummingbird Highway. Police were called to...
  • Another Murder On Jane Usher Blvd. Sunday, May 12th. 2019Efforts by Law Enforcement officials in the Jane Usher Blvd. area has been improved in the past few months since the new commissioner took over, but unfortunately...
  • SALDIVAR TO UDP: LET’S DO THIS! Saturday, May 11, 2019 – In a Facebook post on Friday evening which he deleted minutes after publishing, Minister of National Security and Belmopan Area Representative John Saldivar urged his...
  

The Plight of Villagers and Students of Machakil Ha

The Plight of Villagers and Students of Machakil Ha
May 12
13:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PART 3 PART 2 PART 1

Two of five children from Machakil Ha Primary School who sat Part II of the Primary School Exams, did not have to get up in the dark of night to trek to the nearest village to take them closer to their exam centre. That’s because the Ministry of Education provided transport for them to reach their destination a day in advance, in order to give them time to prepare and condition their minds for the test.

But while the assistance was offered to all five children, three of them turned it down in order to document their plight on television. The students’ teacher, Arnaldo Putul told the Reporter on Tuesday, that they felt it important for the world to know the hardships they will endure when its time to attend high school.

Minister of Education Patrick Faber said transport could have been arranged for the first part of the exams, had the school’s administration advised his department early. But Faber’s comments were not welcomed by villagers.

Putul told Reporter. “Parents are not happy with the Deputy Prime Minister’s response and are still waiting to hear from other ministers like [the] Prime Minister, Minister of Works, Minister of Health” regarding the basic road access and health care that the village lacks, in addition to electricity and an adequate water system. The Minister’s response breaks many hearts of our parents, especially those who have children attending high school already,” the standard six teacher lamented.

In his comments to the media on the issue last week, Faber says the people of Machakil Ha are living like many people in remote areas of the world live and it is not a trek that the children have to take outside the village, since they have a primary school in the village.

Machakil Ha sits some five miles away from the Southern border with Guatemala. It is geographically isolated from other villages and its residents, who number just over 100, rely on agriculture as their means of income. They have been clamouring for an access road, open to vehicular traffic, to their village so that they do not have to walk the over five miles out, when they need to leave or re-enter the village.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Tropic Ad
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • Apparent Robbery On Albert Street – Robber Shot Many Times Sunday, May 12th. 2019An apparent early morning robbery on Albert Street, just after 9am this morning at Midtown Grocery has left the robber seen middle of the street on his...
  • RTA On The Hummingbird Highway Sunday, May 12th. 2019 – A man was admitted to the Western Regional Hospital last night in critical condition after an RTA on the Hummingbird Highway. Police were called to...
  • Another Murder On Jane Usher Blvd. Sunday, May 12th. 2019Efforts by Law Enforcement officials in the Jane Usher Blvd. area has been improved in the past few months since the new commissioner took over, but unfortunately...
  • SALDIVAR TO UDP: LET’S DO THIS! Saturday, May 11, 2019 – In a Facebook post on Friday evening which he deleted minutes after publishing, Minister of National Security and Belmopan Area Representative John Saldivar urged his...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.