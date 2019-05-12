Belize News, Reporter.bz

RTA On The Hummingbird Highway

RTA On The Hummingbird Highway
May 12
09:40 2019
Sunday, May 12th. 2019 –
A man was admitted to the Western Regional Hospital last night in critical condition after an RTA on the Hummingbird Highway. Police were called to the scene of an accident at Mile 40 where they found a vehicle with severe damages and a man identified as Harrison Tasher, 34, with injuries to the head and body. Tasher was not able to provide any information to Police at the time and Police are waiting for his condition to improve before taking a statement.

