Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, May 12th. 2019 –

A minor, 16, is in Police custody and a well known street figure, Shemar Nunez, 23, is dead following a robbery in Belize City this morning around 9:00. Police have also increased patrols in certain areas in the city to ensure that peace is maintained in the wake of the shooting.

When Police responded to reports of shots fired on Albert Street, near the Wesley Church, they observed the body of a man on the street, tangled up in his bicycle, with a weapon near his outstretched arm. He was apparently dead, and was identified as Shemar Nunez of a Lovely Lane Address.

The robbery occurred just 1 block from Wesley Church, which was in service at the ime and the congregation heard the gun shots.

Reports are that Nunez and a minor, 16, had just robbed MidTown Grocery Shop on Albert Street and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Sources say the men were approached by an unidentified individual who had seen what happened, and that man ordered them to stop. Nunez, who was holding a .45 Pistol, which is a prohibited weapon in Belize, attempted to get away on his bicycle and that’s when he was shot and killed.

The minor was allegedly caught shortly after and taken into custody. The Reporter has confirmed that the cash stolen has also been recovered.

In a Facebook statement today, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams assured the public that they have everything under control, and asked parents to monitor the movements of their children.

